Brendan Cole reveals he’s doing the daddy nightshift for wife Zoe The former Strictly star is stepping up to his fatherhood responsibilities - and he's tired!

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole insists he’s every inch the modern dad, taking the night shift with baby Dante now that he’s back from his tour. The star, who has been forced to be separated from his young family immediately following his second child's birth due to work commitments, is now making the most of being back at home, stepping up to pay his wife Zoe back and let her get some sleep.

Brendan and Zoe are enjoying being reunited following his tour

Talking at HELLO!’s 30th birthday party at Dover Street Market on Wednesday, Zoe revealed it was actually the first time they’d managed to get out as a couple since baby Dante was born. "He's doing good - well, most of the time. We've had a couple of [sleepless] nights – as you do. But he's generally really good," she gushed about her newest addition. I'm quite lucky because Brendan has been doing a lot of night feeds - he’s a modern man."

Zoe and her little boy Dante

"You can tell by the bags under my eyes," her husband Brendan replied, joking. While the end of the Strictly journey is taking some adjusting to for Brendan, who has been on the show for over a decade, his wife revealed there are going to be some great benefits of having her husband home rather than on TV every Saturday night.

"Hopefully a bit of both," she said when asked if they’d be watching the show or making the most of their newfound ability to go out on a Saturday night. "We'll have a couple of nights out and nights in. But I think it will also be nice to watch some of your friends, our friends really, and support," she added. The pair have been making the most of Brendan finishing his All Night Long tour, living family life to the full.

The couple are also parents to little Aurelia

They took off to Majorca for some fun in the sun with their sweet family and last Bank Holiday they took the kids to visit the spot where they married - a wedding which featured in the pages of HELLO!. The lovebirds appeared to be in great spirits as they posed together for a selfie on the grounds of Nether Winchendon House, a Grade I-listed estate in Buckinghamshire. Brendan, 42, also shared an Instagram picture of their five-year-old daughter Aurelia playing in the gardens. He wrote: "And as idyllic as you can get... out beautiful daughter Aurélia here at @netherwinchendonhouse, deep in the wild grass."