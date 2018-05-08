Strictly's Brendan Cole posts defiant snap with wife Zoe after night out with singer The Strictly Come Dancing took his wife to their wedding venue this weekend

Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole and his wife Zoe Hobbs took a trip down memory lane on Bank Holiday Monday. The couple, who are proud parents to two young children, paid a visit to the stately home where they got married in 2010. The outing comes hours after the professional dancer enjoyed a night out with singer Jenna-Lee James, in pictures obtained by The Sun. "Family day out this bank holiday Monday. Visit to where we got married... @netherwinchendonhouse @thezoec," Brendan simply wrote in the caption.

Brendan Cole took his wife Zoe back to their wedding venue

The lovebirds appeared to be in great spirits as they posed together for a selfie on the grounds of Nether Winchendon House, a Grade I-listed estate in Buckinghamshire. Brendan, 42, also shared an Instagram picture of their five-year-old daughter Aurelia playing in the gardens. He wrote: "And as idyllic as you can get... out beautiful daughter Aurélia here at @netherwinchendonhouse, deep in the wild grass."

MORE: Brendan Cole's wife Zoe shares first photo of baby boy

Just days before their family day out, Zoe, 37, took to Twitter to reveal that it took her more than six hours to get her newborn son Dante to sleep. She tweeted: "Thank goodness for Ewan the dream sheep and a NZ baby hammock a friend lent us. It's 2.15 and I've finally got the baby to sleep having tried since 8pm!" New Zealand-born Brendan and British model Zoe have been married since 2010, they welcomed little Dante in March. Shortly after the arrival, the mum-of-two uploaded the first snap of her little boy on Instagram, giving fans a tiny glimpse by only showing his legs and feet. Zoe noted: "Two little sets of ducky feet. Bandy legs just like his daddy!"

Loading the player...

Meanwhile, since Brendan's departure from Strictly was confirmed this year, the TV star is set to join a pantomime cast in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire. According to The Sun's Dan Wootton, the show will be Snow White and the Seven Dwarves - and Brendan has landed the role of Prince Charming. Brendan was left heartbroken when he announced he had left the BBC dance show after 15 series. "It's quite hard to talk about," he said on Lorraine. "The BBC haven't renewed my contract… I'm a little bit in shock. I'm quite emotional, a bit raw about it. It's done via a process of a phone call and stuff. I have had 15 incredible series on the show. I'm very proud of the whole show. It's a great team. I'm disappointed. It's very hard to talk about. It's a recent decision."

STORY: Brendan Cole's surprising new job following Strictly axe