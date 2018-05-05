Brendan Cole has a VERY surprising new job following Strictly axe It could be a new start for the star…

Brendan Cole has reportedly landed a new job following his axing from Strictly Come Dancing earlier this year - and it may come as a shock to his fans! The professional dancer is reportedly going to be joining a pantomime cast in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, according to The Sun's Dan Wootton. Apparently, the show will be Snow White and the Seven Dwarves - and Brendan has landed the role of Prince Charming.

Brendan has reportedly landed a pantomime role

It's good news for Brendan, who was left visibly upset after he was sacked from Strictly in January. The 41-year-old dancer was close to tears on Lorraine, where he announced he had left the BBC dance show after 15 series. "It's quite hard to talk about," he said. "The BBC haven't renewed my contract… I'm a little bit in shock. I'm quite emotional, a bit raw about it. It's done via a process of a phone call and stuff. I have had 15 incredible series on the show. I'm very proud of the whole show. It's a great team. I'm disappointed. It's very hard to talk about. It's a recent decision."

Since then, many of Brendan's Strictly co-stars have spoken out in support of him, though the dad-of-two has also come under fire from some of the cast - most recently from judge Craig Revel-Horwood. Craig told the Daily Mirror's Kim Carr: "Strictly will be better without Brendan." He went on to say - presumably about Brendan's reaction to his axing: "More fool him. The show’s done him wonders. It’s done us all wonders. It’s been fantastic. I would never complain about it. It’s given us all platforms on which to stand."

Brendan announced he'd been axed from Strictly earlier this year

Hopefully Brendan has been too busy to worry about his critics, since he welcomed baby number two with wife Zoe in March. He recently told The Sun: "We've just had a baby boy. Two weeks he's been on the scene. He is gorgeous, of course, but it's been a hard couple of weeks."