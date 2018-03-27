Brendan Cole opens up about first weeks of fatherhood with new baby The dancer and his wife Zoe recently welcomed their second child together

Brendan Cole has opened up about his first weeks as a dad-of-two, having welcomed his second child with wife Zoe earlier this month. The former Strictly Come Dancing star revealed that he has been staying at home with his family, telling The Sun: "I had to stop going out at night. It's been very quiet on the home front." The 41-year-old, who has been starring in his show All Night Long, added: "We've just had a baby boy. Two weeks he's been on the scene. He is gorgeous, of course, but it's been a hard couple of weeks."

Brendan Cole and wife Zoe have been married since 2010

Last week, model Zoe shared a throwback picture of the couple looking very much happy and in love. She wrote: "Not long now my love @brendancoleinsta! Beach days are coming. Cannot wait." The image was then reposted on the professional dancer's social media account. Their "beach days" will come as a welcome break for the couple; Brendan had been touring non-stop in the weeks leading up to his wife's due date.

"Brendan's hectic touring schedule and his late nights out with his fellow dancers is starting to take its toll," the source claimed at the time. "It's been a very stressful few months leading up to the birth and barely 24 hours after Zoe had Dante, Brendan is already back on the road."

Brendan has previously been open about the difficulties of finding the balance between his family and working life. He said: "I separate the two. To do the two together, would be very difficult. You come off the stage and your adrenaline's pumping and you don't want to go to sleep for at least three hours." The star added: "I wouldn't be in bed before two o'clock on a show day just because your adrenaline does not stop. So that is not conducive to family life."