Sheridan Smith opens up about finding happiness following engagement news

Sheridan Smith has opened up about finding happiness with her partner Jamie Horn following their engagement news. Speaking to Magic radio, the 37-year-old, who plays a character with schizophrenia in Jo Brand's new film called The More You Ignore Me, discussed her own mental health for the first time. "Where I'm at right now I feel like this is really good, I've got all that under control," she shared. "I've got doctors care, I'm feeling great, I got engaged, I'm in a very happy place (laughs) so I'm very happy and you know that's it. I couldn't ask for more really."

The acclaimed actress revealed that she had been struggling with mental health for quite some time. She explained: "I guess when you hide something for such a long time, and then people start speculating or saying horrible things about you and you're trying to understand yourself - but also you know people are perceiving you in a certain way…" Sheridan added: "It's a process of being able to go 'what's happening, why am I feeling like this?' and then asking for help. I'm really hoping this film will trigger people. You know it's not an embarrassing situation, it's just an illness."

In April, Sheridan revealed that she was in a new relationship. During her performance at London's Albert Hall, the star "let slip" the news when she told the audience how much her partner enjoys her music from her debut album, which consists of original songs as well as covers of jazz classics. According to MailOnline, whilst dedicating one track, she said: "My boyfriend loves this song." Moments later, the star joked: "Whoops, did I let that slip?" The Sun recently reported that James proposed to the singing sensation with a stunning £10,000 ring.

