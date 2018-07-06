Emma Willis pays tribute to husband Matt in hilarious post on 10th wedding anniversary The couple share three children together

Congratulations to Matt and Emma Willis! The couple, who share three children together, have celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary, with the pair taking to their respective Instagram pages to pay tribute to one another. The Voice UK presenter, 42, posted a hilarious picture of her husband with her toes scrunched up against his nose. In the caption, she wrote: "10 glorious years of annoying the shit out of him. Thank you @mattjwillis for always being my partner in crime. Love you babe. Happy anniversary."

Emma Willis paid this funny tribute to her husband Matt

Meanwhile, Matt's tribute appeared to be very sentimental, with the Busted musician confessing he knew he was "punching" above one's weight when he managed to win Emma over. Sharing a sweet bedroom selfie of the pair together in bed, he gushed: "I actually managed to hang on to her for 10 years... I’m still not sure how? I know I’m punching before you all comment that!" He added: "I am the luckiest guy in the world. I get to spend the rest of my life with this kind beautiful powerful woman. She is the most amazing wife and mother and I could not be more proud to be her husband. Thank you for the best years of my life... btw, I took 20 of these photos before I got one where she was not blinking because of the flash."

GALLERY: Inside Emma and Matt Willis' beautiful Hertfordshire home

Loading the player...

Fans immediately rushed to coo over the cuteness, with one follower saying: "Both gorgeous inside & out." Another wrote: "Happy anniversary! You gorgeous pair." A third follower remarked: "Happy anniversary - Emma's lucky to have you as well! You make a wonderful couple." Emma and Matt married in 2008 after three years together. They went on to welcome three children - daughter Isabelle, nine, son Ace, six and two-year-old daughter Trixie Grace. Birmingham-born Emma previously opened up to HELLO! about their spontaneous date nights, saying: "Matt was at a gig the other night and I had been at meetings, so we went along to [a friend's] party. Sometimes my mum will say, 'We can look after them tonight,' and you ask, 'If that's alright?' and then peg it!"

MORE: The Emma effect! The presenter wore this blouse and it sold out immediately