Pippa Middleton is ready for Prince Louis' christening – see what she's bought

Pippa Middleton has been preparing her outfit for a very important event next week – Prince Louis' christening. The columnist, who is expecting her first child with husband James Matthews, was pictured shopping in London on Wednesday. Photos posted on Instagram by blogger Middleton Maven show Pippa carrying a very large hat box while out walking her dog. Could she have found the perfect accessory for the royal christening next week?

Louis, her nephew, is set to be christened on Monday 9 July. Pippa's sister Kate and brother-in-law Prince William revealed via a Kensington Palace spokesperson: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to announce that the christening of Prince Louis will take place on Monday 9th July at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London. Prince Louis will be christened by The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby."

Pippa will be one of the high-profile guests at the royal christening, which will be attended by the Queen, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and other members of the royal family. On Kate's side, her parents Michael and Carole Middleton will be in attendance, as will her brother James. Kensington Palace has yet to announce the baby's godparents, but an announcement is expected on the morning of the christening.

Pippa, 34, has been keeping a low-profile since her pregnancy news was revealed in the spring. But the fitness fanatic couldn't resist going to Wimbledon this week, where she showed off her small baby bump in a white embroidered dress. Pippa was glowing as she attended the tennis tournament with her brother James.

The mum-to-be, who is a huge tennis fan, has also opened up about her pregnancy. Writing in her Waitrose Weekend column, she revealed that she hasn't suffered any morning sickness, and that she's been keeping fit by playing tennis. "I've been a tennis fan since childhood, as player and spectator, and have been keen to continue playing safely throughout pregnancy," she wrote. "If you're a healthy, well-trained player with an uncomplicated pregnancy there's no reason why you can't continue a good level of tennis."