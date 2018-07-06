Kate Garraway left red-faced after falling on shirtless Charlie from Love Island The presenter looked flustered as she tried to pick herself back up

Kate Garraway suffered an embarrassing moment live on air as she slipped off her giant bean bag and landed in the lap of Charlie Frederick from Love Island. Kate was carrying out her presenting duties on Good Morning Britain, but ended up on the floor before she'd even asked the dumped islanders a single question. She grappled with a shirtless Charlie, getting closer to the model than expected, and struggled as she picked herself up.

"Oh, I'm awful, I've fallen on you," Kate said, jokingly trying to stroke Charlie's leg as she fell even further. "I can't help you, you're on your own now," replied the model, laughing. "I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry," said a bashful Kate as she tried to pull herself up onto the bean bag. Turning to her co-host Ranvir Singh, she said: "You take over Ranvir, for heaven's sake."

During the show, Kate and Ranvir were joined by ex-Love Island contestants Charlie, Hayley Hughes, Zara McDermott and Rosie Williams. Zara, who was dating Adam Collard before she was kicked off the show, admitted that she hasn't heard from him. Adam was also booted off the show on Thursday night.

"I've not heard from him," said Zara. "I think he needs to pull his finger out a little bit. It wasn't easy watching him kiss someone else on TV so soon after we had separated so I think he has got to pull his finger out a little bit and make some effort. The Adam I watch on TV and the Adam I got to know in the villa are two different people. I need to wait to speak to him in person."

Rosie, who was coupled up with Adam before Zara arrived, showed there were no hard feelings between the two ladies as she said: "He has got to prove himself to you, hasn't he babe." When asked about their previous fall out, Zara admitted: "We are absolutely fine." Rosie agreed saying, "We are going to go for dinner and have a little chat." Asked whether it would be with Adam, they both laughed and Zara said: "Not with Adam! Definitely not."