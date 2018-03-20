Kate Garraway joins GMB friends at star-studded Royal Television Society Awards The awards ceremony took place at Park Lane's Grosvenor House Hotel on Tuesday night

A host of famous faces flocked to London on Tuesday night to attend the Royal Television Society (RTS) Awards, held at Park Lane's Grosvenor House Hotel - including the stars of Good Morning Britain. Taking to Instagram during the ceremony, Piers Morgan posted a picture of him and co-hosts Kate Garraway and Susanna Reid, all dressed in their evening wear. Piers looked smart in a tuxedo, while Kate and Susanna both looked stylish in blue. "Rose between two thorns," he captioned the snapshot. Although not in the photo, GMB weather girl Laura Tobin was also in attendance.

The GMB team were among the stars out at the RTS Awards on Tuesday night

Stars from Coronation Street also made their way from Manchester to be at the ceremony, including Sue Cleaver – who plays Eileen Grimshaw - and Les Dennis, who played Michael Rodwell. Other famous faces spotted on the red carpet at arrivals included TV presenter Claudia Winkleman – who is nominated in the Entertainment Performance category for Strictly Come Dancing, as well as Caroline Flack, Grayson Perry and Michael Underwood.

It is assumed that Ant and Dec will not make an appearance at the ceremony following Ant's drink-driving arrest over the weekend. The stars are nominated for two awards; Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is up for best Entertainment Programme, and the duo are also nominated for the Entertainment Performance Award for their presenting in I'm A Celebrity..Get Me Out of Here!

Coronation Street tweeted a photo of some of the cast travelling down to the event

Ant is now expected to step out of public view as he enters rehab after being arrested for failing a breathalyser test on Sunday. It is thought that his best friend and comedy partner Dec is devastated by the turn of events, which have resulted in this week's Saturday Night Takeaway being cancelled. Dec is said to be understandably upset and worried for the TV star, and also concerned about the future of their on-screen partnership. "He's just really upset about it all on so many levels – gutted and worried about Ant, obviously, and devastated that he's going back to rehab," a source told the Sun. "But he's also worried about the future of Ant and Dec."