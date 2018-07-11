Holly Willoughby cheers on England in the World Cup, sharing never-before-seen photo with Harry Kane The This Morning host and England captain go way back!

Holly Willoughby - just like the rest of the country – is cheering on England in the semi-final of the World Cup as they play against Croatia. And to show her support, the This Morning host took to social media shortly before the game started to share a never-before-seen photo of her and England captain Harry Kane. "Thinking of this man and his teammates…weight of a nation on his shoulders… #england #itscominghome," she wrote. Earlier in the day, Holly and her co-host Phillip Schofield had been in the presence of the very football used the last time England won the World Cup in 1966. It isn’t just Holly who has been showing her continued support for England.

Fellow ITV daytime presenter Kate Garraway wore a red and white wig complete with a football woven into it to show her support to the nation's team on Wednesday's show, and wore an England shirt and Gareth Southgate-style waistcoat to complete her patriotic outfit. Sharing a photo of herself on Instagram, she wrote: "#Onmeheadson – literally. You can do it boys #comeonengland#worldcup #hairgoals @gmb."

When Holly Willoughby met Harry Kane!

Former England Captain David Beckham, meanwhile, shared a photo of his predecessor Harry Kane on Instagram. "Come on boys believe this is our moment. Take all that raw experience and talent and take us all the way. The boys have worked hard enough to get to this point now go have fun and bring it home... Come On England," he wrote.

Holly got into the World Cup spirit ahead of the semi-final game

The England team have even been receiving personal messages of support from football mad Prince William throughout the tournament. According to The Mirror, a royal source says that William - who met the team before they departed to Russia last month - has been "eagerly following England's progress along with enjoying the whole tournament." "He has been in touch behind the scenes to the team and has given them public messages of support via Twitter," it said. The source added that just like every other football fan in the country right now, the Duke is "willing the team to make history and bring it home."