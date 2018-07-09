See which special person has flown to Russia to support Harry Kane in place of fiancée Katie Goodland Katie Goodland is heavily pregnant with the couple's second child

Harry Kane is leading England's chance of victory in the World Cup, while his fiancée Katie Goodland has remained back in the UK, gearing up for the arrival of the couple's second child. But the mum-of-one has sent someone very special in her place to support her man in Russia - her father! Following England's win against Sweden on Saturday, Katie took to her Instagram page to share a picture of "her guys" embracing. In the caption, she simply wrote, "My guys #itscominghome" along with a heart-shaped emoji.

Katie Goodland's dad is in Russia to support Harry Kane

Katie - also referred to as Kate - is thought to be ready to welcome her second child very soon, meaning the football captain could miss the match should England make it to the World Cup finals on Sunday. It is believed that Harry, 24, will fly back to the UK to be there for the birth. England manager Gareth Southgate has offered his full support for England players who are welcoming children during the tournament to leave to be there for the birth. Speaking about allowing footballer Fabian Delph to remain in England with his expectant wife, Gareth explained: "[Fabian] has my full support. He's buying his wife curries to try and aid the speed of process! But it's a bit of perspective in life. There's only one day in your life when your child is born. I know my father's generation would view that differently, but you have to be there for your family."

The couple are expecting their second child together

Harry's fiancée, Katie, recently celebrated her baby shower with an elaborate teepee party, where the guests watched England's match against Panama. Both Harry and Katie, who are already proud parents to 18-month-old Ivy, were pupils at Chingford Foundation School. Their friendship blossomed into a relationship, and they became engaged last year while on holiday in the Bahamas. Last year, Harry revealed how lucky he was to have found his childhood sweetheart. "If I was single now and meeting people, you'd never know if they were with you for the right reasons," he said via Evening Standard. "Is it the money? You'd never really know. So I'm lucky that I've got a childhood sweetheart. She always wanted to do her own thing. She went to university and worked hard. I have a great family, they keep me grounded and they've worked just as hard as me to get me where I am."

