Harry Kane's fiancée Katie Goodland sends emotional message following England's World Cup defeat Harry is the youngest England captain at the World Cup

Following England's defeat at the World Cup on Wednesday, Harry Kane's fiancée Katie Goodland was one of the first people to take to social media to post her reaction in a heartbreaking post. Sharing a picture of her partner, who is the youngest ever England captain at a World Cup tournament, the expectant mother wrote: "Boys done us proud. We love you." Katie has been supporting the football ace from back home in the UK since she is due to give birth to the couple's second child any day.

Katie Goodland posted this sweet message following England's World Cup defeat

Instead, the mum-of-one has sent her father to the World Cup in her place. On Saturday, she posted a snap of "her guys" embracing. Speaking after the match against Croatia, Harry revealed his disappointment as he talked about how far the team have managed to come. "We're very proud of what we have achieved but I said at the start of this tournament, we are all winners - we want to win everything we do," he explained. The 24-year-old added: "This will hurt and it's not every World Cup you get to play in a big game like this and it's going to hurt for a while. But of course, we are proud of everyone, we're proud of England and we are proud of the fans back home."

Both Harry and Katie, who are already proud parents to 18-month-old Ivy, became engaged last year while on holiday in the Bahamas. Harry previously revealed how lucky he was to have found his childhood sweetheart. "If I was single now and meeting people, you'd never know if they were with you for the right reasons," he said via Evening Standard. "Is it the money? You'd never really know. So I'm lucky that I've got a childhood sweetheart. She always wanted to do her own thing. She went to university and worked hard. I have a great family, they keep me grounded and they've worked just as hard as me to get me where I am."

