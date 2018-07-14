Holly Willoughby shares rare photo of daughter Belle and reveals her inspirational idea Holly Willoughby posted a photo of little Belle on Instagram

Holly Willoughby has shared a glimpse at her daughter, Belle, in her latest Instagram snap. Posting a photo of her seven-year-old's arms as she cuddled a teddy bear, Holly captioned the picture explaining that she had told Belle about Donald Trump's visit to the UK, and reveals her youngster's clever response. She wrote: "Little Belle... and this is why I love her... whilst watching the Queen meeting President Trump I was explaining to her about his 'build a wall' on the border policy and the impact of that. She replied to me, 'Mummy... I wouldn't build a border, I'd build a bridge.'"

Holly shared a snap of Belle cuddling a bear

Holly's fans were quick to discuss the post, with one writing: "This gives me hope that the kids of today will make better adults of our future than certain adults of our day today," while another added: "That is so adorable and very special. She said what we are all thinking. A precious child's eye view on love and hate."

The This Morning presenter regularly gives her fans sneak peeks of her three children, Belle, Harry and Chester, and recently revealed her oldest son Harry's reaction to England losing to Croatia in the World Cup semi-final. Chatting on the breakfast show, she said: "I have to say, I didn’t quite know what to do. I was watching it with my nine-year-old son [Harry] and his best friend and they were watching the TV and I didn’t anticipate how bad it was going to get at the end… and I had two little boys in tears last night. And they had to go out in the garden and walk it off, it was their first experience of a World Cup, and one they’ll never forget." She also shared a snap of Harry watching the match, writing: "For so many reasons he will never forget his first World Cup."

