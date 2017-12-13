Ricky Gervais and Joanna Lumley join Christmas vegan campaign They're encouraging people to give up their Christmas turkey

Joanna Lumley, Ricky Gervais, and Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch have joined a campaign to turn meat eaters veggie this Christmas.The trio are among the celebrities who have shared their favourite vegan dishes in the Humane Society International U.K.'s Christmas Stars' EatKind Festive guide in the hope they can persuade people to give up turkey and goose for Christmas.

Actress Lumley insists her Rich Red Wine Gravy is always a big hit, while funnyman Gervais gets serious about his Tofurky and Trimmings recipe. Joanna says, "At Christmas time it makes me feel happier to think that no creature has suffered just so that I can celebrate.I hope the recipes in HSI's fantastic festive guide inspires people to be a bit daring, and dance under the stars with a cruelty-free plate of fabulous vegetables, stuffings, pies and sauces. Happy Christmas to everyone... people, birds and beasts."

Joanna Lumley is supporting the EatKind Festive guide

Bosses at the Humane Society International estimate 7.8 million vegetarians and vegans in the U.K. will enjoy plant-based festive food for their holiday meals. Around 10 million turkeys are killed in the U.K. each year for Christmas dinner. A statement from an HSI U.K. spokesman reads: "Some 90 per cent of these highly social birds will have spent their short lives in over-crowded indoor sheds often with no access to natural light or any meaningful stimulation. They're genetically manipulated to grow so fast, and so obese, that they often suffer from crippling leg disorders making it painful to take even a single step."

