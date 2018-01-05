Loading the player...

Pippa Middleton reveals what she and Kate ate for breakfast as children Pippa opened up about her morning habits in a new interview

Pippa Middleton has revealed the typical breakfasts she enjoyed as a child, admitting that she tried "almost everything". The Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister has opened up about her dietary habits in an interview to support the Magic Breakfast campaign, which promotes the importance of a healthy breakfast in Britain's schools.

And it sounds like Pippa, Kate and their brother James certainly got their day off to a healthy start as children. In an interview with i newspaper, Pippa said a typical breakfast was: "Almost everything, but lots of porridge or boiled eggs with soldiers."

Pippa Middleton revealed what she and Kate ate for breakfast as children

The 34-year-old has stayed committed to her healthy diet as an adult, and says she "can't start the day properly" unless she has breakfast. "My usual breakfast is either plain yoghurt with chopped fruit and toasted seeds, oats and nuts or toasted rye bread with eggs or avocado," she revealed.

Pippa also had a recipe suggestion for anyone looking to make a quick and healthy breakfast. "Bircher muesli with fresh berries on top – you can even make a batch for the whole week." But there is one thing in particular she would never eat – "Pancakes with bacon and maple syrup – that certainly doesn't do it for me."

The siblings enjoyed porridge or toast with soldiers

While Pippa always follows a healthy diet, she previously told HELLO! that she tries to eat even more nutritious meals in the lead-up to any of the challenging charity races and missions she completes. "I try to eat wholegrain, energy-fuelled carbohydrates and three meals a day," she told HELLO! exclusively. "I also increase my portion sizes based on my training level, with lots of brown rice, lentils, quinoa and sweet potato, and for breakfast, porridge and rye toast."

She added: "I don't get fussy, though, because I enjoy food too much," she said. "But a week or so before an event I'm quite conscious of eating really nutritious foods to store energy and I cut out alcohol, refined sugar and processed foods."