Guy Ritchie has made a foray into the beer industry after launching his very own brewery. The film director has transformed an old converted barn on his farm on the Dorset/ Wiltshire border into the Gritchie Brewing Company, and his first beer is already available to buy.

The new beer, the English Lore four per cent pale ale, is now being sold in pubs close to his expansive country estate. Guy has showcased his team's work on the brewery's official website and social media pages, explaining that the 20 barrel brewery produces beer using the "old traditional method", and Maris Otter barley grown on his farm.

"Gritchie Brewing Company is a 20 barrel brewery situated on a farm on the Dorset / Wiltshire border. The brewery is owned by the film director Guy Ritchie and based in an old converted barn on his farm," a statement on his website reads. "Gritchie Brewing Company has its own borehole and all the beer we make is made exclusively with water from an aquifer on the farm. We also grow our own Maris Otter barley, the barley is then floor malted locally - the old traditional method - and then used as the base of our beer."

Guy appears to be proud of his venture, and showed a before and after glimpse of the barn's transformation in an Instagram post in December. He also showed his first beer on draught in a local pub, adding the caption: "After a year… a beer. @gritchiebrewingcompany."

The brewery is located at Ashgrove Farm in Ashmore, the estate Guy received as part of his divorce settlement with Madonna in 2008. The estate also has a sporting lake and is popular for game bird shooting, with David Beckham joining Guy on the estate for a day shooting partridges in October 2017.

Guy also married his wife Jacqui at their country estate in July 2015, where they were joined by guests including Brad Pitt, Henry Cavill, Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jemima Khan and Laura Bailey.