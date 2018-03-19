See how Eamonn Holmes treated Ruth Langsford for her birthday The This Morning presenter celebrated with her husband and their son

Eamonn Holmes treated his wife Ruth Langsford to a belated birthday lunch on Sunday after she had to work on her special day. The This Morning presenters dined out at The Ivy Cobham Brasserie with their son Jack, and Ruth took the opportunity to break her healthy diet for an indulgent meal - steak, egg and chips, washed down with a glass of white wine.

Taking to Instagram after the meal, Ruth shared a Boomerang clip of herself and Eamonn raising their glasses at the table in celebration, writing: "As I was working all day yesterday Jack & Eamonn took me for a belated birthday lunch today. Cheers! Hang on... my glass is empty!!!" Ruth also showcased her delicious meal in another video, joking: "It's my birthday and I'll have chips if I want to!"

Eamonn Holmes took Ruth Langsford out for a birthday lunch on Sunday

Ruth turned 58 on Saturday, and although she was busy at work, she later revealed she had been "thoroughly spoilt" by her family and friends. A video of her cards and gifts showed that she had received two beautiful bouquets of flowers, a bottle of Taittinger champagne and an incredible birthday cake that appears to have been inspired by Strictly Come Dancing, complete with a silver glitterball on top and iced decorations of a couple dancing.

The Loose Women presenter has been on a health kick in recent weeks and often shares photos of her nutritious meals on social media, but appears to have allowed herself a few treats for her birthday. Recent posts include a glimpse at her balanced breakfast, which featured a sliced hard-boiled egg with a sprinkling of pepper, cherry tomatoes and avocado, served with two rice cakes and a green juice.

Ruth showcased her indulgent meal on social media

Ruth has also recently uploaded clips of her home-cooked meals, including a chicken, pepper, chorizo and olive stew, a 'cheat's meatballs' recipe and a chicken, pepper and courgette tray bake, much to the delight of her fans.

