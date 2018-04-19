Tess Daly and Vernon Kaye enjoy date night at lavish London restaurant The couple enjoyed a child-free night out in the capital

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay enjoyed a date night in London on Tuesday, heading to celebrity haunt Hix Oyster and Chop House for the occasion. Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess couldn't resist sharing photos from their evening out on Instagram, revealing that despite the oysters and steaks on offer, they had decided to tuck into a hearty meal of fish and chips.

One selfie showed Tess and Vernon en route to their meal, with the mum-of-two looking gorgeous in a black blazer and her blonde hair worn down and sleek, while Vernon looked dapper in a suit jacket, white shirt and tie. In another photo, Tess appeared happy as she posed outside the restaurant, which is located in Clerkenwell. Meanwhile, a third showed the couple posing with the restaurant staff.

"Delicious dinner at @markehix restaurant in Clerkenwell last night," Tess wrote, adding: "(THE best fish and chips served with mushy peas which always makes this northerner very happy." The restaurant they dined at focuses on serving British classics, such as fish and chips, and only seats 32 people in its Chop House. Chef Mark Hix also owns several other restaurants in the capital, which prove popular among famous faces including Princess Eugenie, who featured Hix Soho in her "guide to London" page on Pinterest.

Tess and Vernon have recently returned from a trip to Rome, where they spent time with their daughters Phoebe, 13, and Amber, eight. Although the couple rarely share family photos on social media, Tess gave a glimpse at her eldest daughter riding a segway through the park, much to the delight of her fans.

Opening up about her decision to shield her children from the public eye, Tess previously told Made for Mums: "Vernon and I have protected them early on, because until they're old enough to make a decision themselves, we feel it should be their choice rather than ours. We've just kept them out of the way of cameras, although part of me wants to show them off because I'm so proud of them."

