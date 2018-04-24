Joe Wicks fans are going to be very excited by this news! The Body Coach made two big announcements on Tuesday

If you're a devotee of Joe Wicks' Lean in 15 recipes and never miss one of the Body Coach's workouts, you're going to need to book a trip to London this summer, where he is opening his very first café. Joe will be opening his first ever dining destination, The Joe Wicks Café, at The Lifestyle Lab, a wellbeing pop-up being hosted at Westfield – but it won't be open for long.

The pop-up will be open at Westfield London from Thursday 3 – Monday 7 May, and will move to Westfield Stratford City between Thursday 28 June and Sunday 1 July. The restaurant will feature a menu of tasty and healthy recipes curated by Joe himself, and no doubt fans will hope some of his more popular recipes such as his chicken pie and American-style pancakes will make the cut.

Joe Wicks is launching his first ever dining destination, The Joe Wicks Café

"Looking after yourself doesn’t have to be hard work. I'm a man on a mission to educate people and give them the knowledge they need to get a healthy strong body without going hungry," Joe said in a statement announcing the news. "The Joe Wicks Café at Westfield's The Lifestyle Lab is designed to show how easy and tasty lean eating can be, if you just know how."

RECIPE: Joe Wicks' chicken pie

The café is not the only announcement Joe made on Tuesday; he also revealed that he is releasing his first vegetarian cookbook on Boxing Day 2018. The Body Coach has been sharing an increasing number of vegetarian recipes on his social media channels of late, and took to Instagram Stories to give a glimpse at the "Ultimate Veggie Burger" that will feature in his new book.

Joe also announced the release of his first vegetarian cookbook

Joe's career has skyrocketed since he released his debut Lean in 15 cookbook in 2016. The 31-year-old has made £12million in the past year, but recently admitted to HELLO! that he'd never planned on being so successful. "I was never that ambitious until I started to see what I was capable of doing," Joe, who has five million social media followers, told HELLO! "I still have to pinch myself that I get paid to do DVDs, books – thinks I never would have dreamed of doing. It just shows that social media can really change people's lives."

