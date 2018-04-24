Victoria Beckham's secret to help Harper get over jet lag The Beckhams have spent the past two weeks in Miami and Los Angeles

Victoria Beckham has revealed that daughter Harper is struggling with jet lag following their recent holiday, but she has just the thing to help! The fashion designer treated her children to breakfast in bed ahead of their return to school on Monday, in a bid to ease them back into their normal routine.

"Breakfast in bed on a school day! Jet lag," Victoria captioned a post on Instagram Stories, which showed a tray with the family's breakfast resting on a bed. The meal included a bowl of grapes and plate of fresh sliced melon, along with a large plate of toast – some topped with butter, others with jam and the rest topped with what appears to be chocolate spread.

Victoria Beckham shared a photo of her children's breakfast on Instagram

The toast was a far cry from the homemade healthy breakfasts that Victoria typically prepares for her children; other photos have previously shown the green smoothies and all-natural cereals which she gives to Harper and her siblings as an alternative to sugar-laden chocolate cereals, but it appears she has made an exception following their holiday.

The Beckhams spent the past three weeks during the Easter break in Miami and Los Angeles, with Victoria even celebrating her birthday during the holiday. The mum-of-four celebrated her special day with a very healthy breakfast, swapping a traditional birthday cake for something much more nutritious – a "cake" made entirely of fruit.

Victoria revealed Harper is suffering with jet lag

Victoria appeared delighted with the confection, which featured a large chunk of watermelon topped with strawberries and blueberries and one candle, in the style of a birthday cake. "Love from a very lucky mummy x I love u all so so much x kisses," she captioned an Instagram clip of herself cutting into the fruit. The 44-year-old also shared a photo of the cake on Instagram Stories, writing: "They know me too well! Fruit birthday cake for breakfast!"

