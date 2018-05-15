Is David Beckham following in the footsteps of his friend Gordon Ramsay? The retired footballer has shown off some impressive culinary skills

David Beckham has shown off his culinary skills in a series of Instagram posts – and we're impressed! The retired footballer cooked a delicious dinner for his family on Monday, sharing step-by-step updates as he made a traditional Italian carbonara.

The 43-year-old started by showing the ingredients chopped up and ready to go in white ramekins. He had a glass bottle of olive oil, a carton of eggs, onion and bacon, as well as a glass of white wine in the background to enjoy while he cooked. "Carbonara Prep," David captioned the photo, adding an Italian flag emoji.

David followed up by sharing a snap of lamb steak being seared in a saucepan, followed by a glimpse of his hearty Italian dish, with fresh spaghetti and parmesan cheese grated on top. The dad-of-four even took care with his presentation, serving the dinner in a white pasta dish with a garnish of freshly cut herbs sprinkled on top.

The dinner was no doubt a special treat for wife Victoria Beckham and their children, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, six. And someone else who may be impressed is David's close friend Gordon Ramsay, who previously said that David was a talented cook when they went head-to-head in a cook-off on his series The F Word in 2017.

While it's not clear if Gordon has ever given David any cooking lessons, he has given the former footballer's children some guidance in the kitchen. Speaking to Miss Vogue in 2015, David's eldest son Brooklyn opened up about the skills he had learned from the celebrity chef, saying: "I actually really enjoy cooking. Gordon Ramsay taught me how to do a great beef wellington."

David is known for being a foodie, and often visits some of the finest restaurants around the world through his travels with work. In February, David took his family to NUSR-ET restaurant in New York, which is run by Turkish chef and Salt Bae star, Nusret Gökçe. Meanwhile, during a visit to Singapore in March David showed off his adventurous tastes, as he tucked into not just one, but two servings of sea bream sperm.