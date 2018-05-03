Here's proof that David Beckham is just like us! The footballer celebrated his 43rd birthday on Wednesday

He may have a multimillion pound fortune, but David Beckham is just like the rest of us! The retired footballer celebrated his 43rd birthday on Wednesday with a Marks and Spencer Colin the Caterpillar cake – and he appeared to be very happy about it.

The father-of-four posted a photo of his £7 chocolate sponge cake on Instagram Stories, but it was alongside something a lot more extravagant – a Louis Vuitton wine case. The monogrammed case has a velvet lining and space for one wine bottle alongside two crystal glasses, and costs £4,950. "Louis and Colin how lucky am I?" David captioned the photo.

David Beckham received a Colin the Caterpillar cake for his birthday

David appears to be a big fan of the M&S birthday cake, and has shared an Instagram photo with the celebratory treat on a previous birthday. Other celebrity fans are said to include Jessica Ennis-Hill and former Prime Minister David Cameron, who have also received Colin cakes for their birthdays.

STORY: Brooklyn Beckham surpises dad David on his birthday - see the emotional video

Fans will note how different the sweet treat is to the one his wife Victoria Beckham tucked into for her birthday in April. The fashion designer received a "cake" made entirely from fruit, with pieces of watermelon and berries topped with a single candle. "They know me so well," the health-conscious star captioned a photo of her birthday breakfast.

The retired footballer also received a £4,950 Louis Vuitton wine case

While David and Victoria may consume different diets, they share a passion for fine wine, so will no doubt get plenty of use out of the footballer's new designer case. In a recent interview David took credit for introducing his wife to "decent wine", telling ES magazine: "Victoria didn't really drink wine up until very recently so she has all of a sudden discovered my passion. Well she went through a stage of drinking a nice Blue Nun and a little bit of Lambrusco, but now it's changed."

MORE: David Beckham enjoys £5,000 wine tasting

He added: "I've introduced her to good, decent wine. I love Californian reds. I love the buttery-ness of Burgundy. Montrachet, I love. Cheval Blanc is one of my favourites."