Dancing on Ice: Third celebrity contestant revealed! Reality star joins Brooke Vincent and Cheryl Baker

Dancing on Ice fans – your third celebrity contestant has been revealed. Love Island winner Kem Cetinay will be competing in the 2018 series of the show, with the news officially announced on the Dancing on Ice Instagram account. Kem is set to meet his professional skating partner in the coming days, and will then embark on his training ahead of the new series, which will return to ITV at the start of 2018. Speaking about his participation, the reality star said: "I still can't believe I'm going to be on Dancing on Ice! Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I'd be strapping on a pair of skates and dancing in some lycra. Anyone who knows me will know how competitive I am, so I'm going to work very hard to stay on my feet! I can't wait to get my skates on!"

Kem is the third star to join the show’s line-up, following Coronation Street's Brooke Vincent and Cheryl Baker. Cheryl was announced earlier on Tuesday, during her appearance on Lorraine. The 63-year-old admitted she was already feeling the nerves. "I started yesterday and it was such huge fun," the Bucks Fizz star said. "I wasn't feeling nervous because I didn't know what to expect. But as of yesterday, I am feeling nervous! It was hard because they were giving me all these things to do, all these movements, and I was like, 'I can't do that!'

Brooke, who plays Sophie Webster in Corrie, was revealed during This Morning on Monday. The 25-year-old said: "I love a challenge. Ice skating – what an amazing skill. Next year I can go with the girls and be like 'I can do this, I can do that' and they'll be holding onto the sides. I've been trying to lose a few pounds to get in them leotards. I started my ice training on Saturday. If I get injured at least I'll look sparkly on the way to the hospital!"

The new series of Dancing On Ice is set to return in January 2018, hosted once again by This Morning favourites Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. This year's judges have been confirmed as Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill, Ashley Banjo and Jason Gardiner.