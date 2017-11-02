Sam Smith is the latest celebrity to join James Corden on Carpool Karaoke Sam Smith joined James Corden for a car ride and a sing-song!

Sam Smith has joined James Corden for the popular Carpool Karaoke segment of his chat show, The Late Late Show. The pair harmonised several songs together, including Lay Me Down, I'm Not the Only One, Stay with Me and Too Good at Goodbyes. During his appearance, Sam also revealed that James had helped to make Lay Me Down a success, explaining: "You were one of the first people to ever draw attention to this song. You did a tweet saying you loved this song and I think I was working at a bar at the time. I was like, 'Oh my God that's amazing that he likes my music!'" James replied: "I heard this song and I remember thinking, 'I've just heard a voice I'll listen to for the rest of my life.'"

Viewers were quick to praise the video, with one writing: "Y'all gotta be honest, Sam and James' voices really complement each other," while another added: "This was so postive! One of the best Carpool Karaokes. I hope his album does well. " The duo were also seen discussing an occasion where Sam missed school to attend a Lady Gaga concert. The singer explained: "I forged a letter from my dad on the library computer… and the librarian just saw the word document and called my dad. And the excuse wasn't good, I said I said I had to be at a funeral." James joked: "When actually you were like, 'Rah rah ah ah ah!'"

Sam and James harmonised together

Sam is currently promoting his new album, and recently opened up on the Ellen DeGeneres Show about his controversial speech at the Oscars. He said: "I wasn't happy with my performance and we thought we had no chance of winning at all so I was just like, 'Let's get the party started! Let's have some fun,'" he said. "[I] had a little hip flask, had some tequilas, warming up, and then we won. And I went up and I mucked up my speech and forgot to say 'Best Actor' and basically said I was the first gay person to ever win an Oscar."