Corrie's Lucy Fallon teases 'repercussions' for Bethany Platt Lucy spoke to HELLO! Online at the Inside Soap Awards, where she won Best Actress

Lucy Fallon's portrayal of Bethany Platt in Coronation Street's harrowing grooming storyline saw the talented soap star walk away with Best Actress at the Inside Soap Awards on Monday night. While chatting to HELLO! Online at the star-studded event, Lucy confirmed her character's return from Milan and revealed that she still has a long road to recovery. "I think Bethany hasn’t recovered, and won't for a while after what's happened to her, so there's going to be a lot of repercussions from that. She is still really sad so not a lot of happiness yet, but hopefully there will be," she said.

Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon walked away with the award for Best Actress at the Inside Soap Awards

Last week, Lucy was spotted on the Coronation Street set with co-star Colson Smith, who plays Craig Tinker in the ITV soap. When quizzed about Bethany's romance with Craig, Lucy teased: "Who knows, who can say?"

Lucy was joined by her Corrie co-stars at the star-studded event

Lucy was joined at the awards by Corrie co-stars, including on-scren mum Tina O'Brien - who plays Sarah Platt in the soap, and Shona Ramsey actress Julia Goulding. Looking stylish in a red trouser suit teamed with a black crop top and stilettos, the actress revealed just how much winning the award meant to her. "I've never won anything in my life so it's really weird. I've only been on the show for three years so it's amazing," she said.

Lucy with on-screen mum Tina O'Brien

Lucy later took to her Instagram account to thank fans for their support following her big win, sharing a photo of herself at the awards alongside a heartfelt caption. She wrote: "Ok this is gon’ be a LONGGGGG post. But... Thank you SO much for voting for me as ‘best actress’ at the @insidesoapmagazine awards. I am so honoured and really grateful. The amount of support I have had this year has been overwhelming and I am completely amazed. You’re all stunning. So happy to be sharing mine and Bethany’s journey with you all. We both LOVE you a million percent. You’re all going to heaven x enjoy it. AND eek (forgot soz fam) just wanna say a MASSIVE thank you to my family (especially my beautiful mum) and Tom for being the best they could possibly be because I wouldn’t even be here without them. Hehe thanks that is all go to sleep now bye xxx."