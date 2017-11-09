Did you know EastEnders star Lacey Turner also has a famous sister? Lacey Turner is famed for starring in EastEnders

She has won several awards for her portrayal of Stacey Slater in EastEnders, but it seems Lacey Turner isn't the only famous one in her family! Many soaps fans will recognise Lacey's younger sister, Daisy, from Hollyoaks, in which she played Jenny Houston for six months. The 27-year-old's character was famously murdered by serial killer Silas Blissett in 2011.

EastEnders actress Lacey Turner's sister Daisy (far left) starred in Hollyoaks

In a previous interview, Daisy admitted she didn't tell Channel 4 bosses about her connection with her star sister. "It would be embarrassing to walk into an audition and say that," she said in 2011, via Liverpool Echo. "Every time I went to an audition, I never mentioned Lacey, because that would make me sound stupid. I am used to Lacey being in a soap so people are bound to ask about her. But this is something I want to do on my own."

Their youngest sister Lily Harvey has also landed a role on the small screen; she played Shenice, the daughter of Kat Slater's friend Martina. Daisy added: "All three of us do it. Lacey and I acted as kids. Our mum, Bev, let us do everything – singing, dancing and acting. I was at home with my mum and sisters when I got the call to say I’d got the part. Lacey said if I need her, she is there. I suppose there is a bit of pressure because she is very good at what she does. She has done it for years and I am just starting out."