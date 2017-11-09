When does I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! start? Are you excited for this year's I'm A Celebrity?

Anticipation has been building for this year's I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, and we cannot wait! The popular reality TV series returns to our screens for its 17th run on Sunday 19th November on ITV1. In a tweet shared by the hit show, they said: "We're BACK on @ITV on Sunday 19th November! Buckle up, it's going to be a wild ride... #ImACeleb." And fans have been quick to share their excitement, with one writing: "So looking forward to it.... highlight of the year." Another wrote: "Can't wait to see some decent TV viewing and good to see Ant and Dec back on our screens."

Several fans had previously feared that Ant McPartlin would not be co-hosting the show this year, after he spent two months in rehab. But it seems Ant is ready to return to work as current 'Queen of the Jungle' Scarlett Moffatt recently confirmed to The Sun that he will be back. She told the publication: "The intention is [that Ant will be there]. We've spoken yeah. He's doing well." Members of the I'm A Celebrity crew fly out to New South Wales at the start of the week. Scarlett will be joined by former campmate and 2016 runner-up Joel Dommett and former 'King of the Jungle' Joe Swash to present the spin-off, I'm A Celebrity… Extra Camp.

Speaking to HELLO! Online at the Pride of Britain Awards, Scarlett revealed she won't be flying out there on her own as her mother mum Betty will be accompanying her too. "I'm heading there next week," she revealed. "We are so excited. There's going to be sunshine, we from the North don't get to see a lot of sunshine." She added: "But it has been forecast with some rain - so we're just going to feel like home then." When prompted for more, Scarlett simply teased: "But this year, it's going to be fun!"