Loading the player...

Victoria screenwriter reveals details of series 3 and Christmas special Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes will return for the Christmas special

Screenwriter Daisy Goodwin has teased what fans can expect in the third series and Christmas special of ITV's Victoria. Speaking to HELLO! Online and other press at Kensington Palace, from Victoria's former bedroom, Daisy admitted that she is still working on the script for the next season. "You don't know when the series will end, so you don't know whether this is going to be the series where Albert dies," said Daisy.

"I can tell you that there will be drama and intrigue and babies, and there might be revolutions in Europe, there might be all kinds of stuff going on. I can tell you it starts in 1848 which is a very exciting time in Europe," she added. "Before that there's the Christmas special which is full of stuff which is true, but people won't believe it's true because they've not seen it before or heard about it before. I think viewers will be astonished."

We spent the day at Kensington Palace

Fans were left on tenterhooks last month when Victoria series two came to an end. The dramatic finale closed with Edward Drummond sadly passing away after he heroically takes a bullet for Prime Minister Robert Peel during an assassination attempt. Next month, fans can tune in to the Christmas special. A trailer sees Victoria crying and clutching onto her husband Prince Albert as he lies in the freezing cold, suggesting that a dramatic incident has happened.

Victoria: filming locations you can visit

Senior curator of the palace Deirdre Murphy and Victoria screenwriter Daisy Goodwin

During our visit to Kensington Palace, we sat in on a Q&A between screenwriter Daisy and senior curator of the palace, Deirdre Murphy. Daisy explained what first drew her to writing a TV series about the former monarch, saying: "I was amazed at how young and fresh she was. We used to think of her as the widow, but if you look at Victoria's life you can see she was a very different creature.

"She loves fashion, men, champagne, dancing – all these things – and so I wanted to get at that side of Victoria. And for me what was so interesting was to have a young woman, she's only 18 and she's the boss of all these old men. That's a fascinating thing. You've got this teenager who's come into power, that's an extraordinary thing."

Deirdre Murphy showed us Queen Victoria's clothing and trinkets

Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes's electric 'chemistry' revealed

Ahead of the talk, we were also given exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to the Kensington Palace dress stores, where Deirdre showed us some of Queen Victoria's personal belongings. Among the delicate items on display were a stunning ottoman embroidered jacket, a white petticoat, a mourning coat and a pair of Victoria's stockings. Watch the video above for a closer look!

Victoria: Series Two is out on DVD on Monday 13 November.