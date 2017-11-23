Holly Willoughby quizzes Strictly's Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice on romance rumours The Strictly stars have been plagued by romance rumours

Strictly stars Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice were once again forced to defend their friendship after being plagued with romance rumours. Appearing on Thursday's This Morning, Holly Willoughby quizzed the pair about all the reports which suggest they are more than just close friends. "It's really funny actually, the thing is you spend so much time with your dance partner, so now we have this respect and love for each other as a person, but when you see that we're having a love affair... we have a laugh," explained professional dancer Giovanni, to which Debbie added: "We do have a giggle."

Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice appeared on This Morning

When Debbie was asked why she hasn't been wearing her wedding ring, the 59-year-old admitted: "I've never, ever worn jewellery at a rehearsal, ever, especially doing these rehearsals." Over the past few weeks, Debbie and Giovanni have wowed both the judges and the audience with their incredible dance routines and sizzling chemistry, making them one of the favourites to lift the coveted glitterball trophy. Debbie continued: "If Giovanni grabs my hand - I don't have big stones - but I could scratch him or pull a finger off."

The Strictly stars have fuelled rumours of a romance

The segment also saw Giovanni, 27, give Holly, 36, a quick dance lesson. Whilst being spun around the ITV studio, the mother-of-three confessed: "Oh my god, I'm going to fall in love with you by the end of this." Both Debbie and Giovanni will attempt to impress everyone with their Argentine Tango on Saturday. "On paper it's the perfect dance for Debbie," the professional dancer revealed. "It's all about legs and she's got beautiful legs! I hope it's going to be really good." However, Debbie admitted her "beautiful legs" are now covered in bruises because of rehearsals. She added: "I've got a few bruises, I think he kicked me first and then I kicked him back... I got him back!"