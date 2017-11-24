This popular child star is returning to EastEnders So many characters are returning to Albert Square next year – and we can't wait!

EastEnders fans will be pleased to hear that another popular character is returning to the BBC One soap in the New Year – and she's all grown up! Maisie Smith will reprise her role as Tiffany Butcher in 2018, having left the show back in 2014 to start a new life with mum Bianca (Patsy Palmer) and her family in Milton Keynes. Since leaving, Maisie, 16, has made a one-off appearance at Whitney and Lee Carter's wedding last year, and she now "can't wait" to make a comeback. She said: "It’s great to be back on the set of EastEnders. It’s been lovely to see some old faces and meet new ones too. I can’t wait to show everyone how much Tiffany has changed."

Maisie Smith is returning to EastEnders!

The talented actress joined EastEnders at the age of six, and won viewers' hearts with her one-liners. In 2009 she won Best Dramatic Performance from a Young Actor or Actress at the British Soap Awards, followed by another win in 2011, when she was named Best Young Actor at the Inside Soap Awards. In October last year, Maisie shocked fans when she returned to the spotlight to launch a pop career, debuting her first song Good Thing. "I've always wanted to make a cool pop record that people could relate to, dance to and feel good listening to," she said at the time. "By teaming up with my producer Darren Martyn to make Good Thing, I feel like we achieved that. I am so excited to finally let people hear it!"

Maisie started playing Tiffany Butcher from the age of six

Maisie's return to EastEnders follows the news that Tamzin Outhwaite will reprise her role as Melanie Owen early next year. Of her return to EastEnders, the actress said: "When I got the call from John [Yorke] asking if I would consider coming back to EastEnders, it was something I just couldn't refuse. John created Mel’s most memorable storylines so it is an honour that he has asked me to return."