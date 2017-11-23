Is this EastEnders character making a shock return to Walford Square after 15 years? EastEnders is having a serious shakeup!

Beppe di Marco could be about to make a spectacular return to EastEnders! The character, who is played Michael Greco, was last seen in Walford in 2002 and was a part of the Italian di Marco family. The actor was recently reunited with his former co-stars Tamzin Outhwaite and Dean Gaffney on the set of the hit BBC soap. Tamzin, who is set to return to Walford as Mel Owen early next year, took to her Instagram page to share a picture of her reunion. In the caption, she gushed: "So lovely to see these faces at work this week @thegrecs @deangaffney1 for a chinwag... such a fantastic atmosphere there. It's been too long."

Tamzin Outhwaite and Dean Gaffney were reunited with Michael Greco

EastEnders: First look at Masood Ahmed's new family

Fans immediately went into meltdown over the mini-reunion, with one writing: Omg it's Beppe! Will he be back in EastEnders with Mel haha." Another remarked: "Yes beppeeeeeee." A third post read: "Love this! I feel someone else needs to return now." Michael, 47, also shared a picture which he captioned: "So amazing to see this beauty @deangaffney1 Oh and this stunner as well @glamzin #oldschool #eastenders #blastfromthepast."

Loading the player...

EastEnders spoiler: Lauren Branning to discover Josh's link with Luke?

Tamzin's casting was announced earlier this year, with her scenes airing in the new year. Since leaving the BBC One soap, Tamzin has gone on to star in hit TV shows including New Tricks, Red Cap, and Out of Control. Of her return to EastEnders, the actress said: "When I got the call from John [Yorke] asking if I would consider coming back to EastEnders, it was something I just couldn't refuse. John created Mel’s most memorable storylines so it is an honour that he has asked me to return."