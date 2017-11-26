Are Mollie King and AJ Pritchard in love? Strictly stars chant 'Kiss! Kiss! Kiss!' Fans ask if the dance partners are a couple on social media

For weeks rumours have circulated that Strictly Come Dancing contestants Mollie King and AJ Pritchard are secretly dating, and now their fellow contestants and pro dancers are willing the cute pair to get together. On Saturday night's Strictly, there was plenty of blushing after Mollie and AJ performed the quickstep to Rhanna's Umbrella. Arriving upstairs to hear their score, the couple were met by chants of "Kiss! Kiss! Kiss!" by the other dancers and celebs.

Show host Claudia Winkleman told a giggling Mollie and AJ: "They're all shouting kiss. We'd all like it. We'll ignore them." She continued: "I don't mean to laugh but they're like, 'Do it now, now's the time. AJ come on." Mollie recently spoke about her love life to Women's Health, revealing: "I don't feel like I need somebody, but I obviously would love somebody. I love being in love. I literally love being in love."

Over on Mollie's Twitter page, she posted a photo of herself and AJ gazing into each other's eyes, which fuelled rumours of a romance. She wrote: "Last night was truly unforgettable. The Paso-doblethon was quite possibly my most favourite performance on the Strictly dance floor... I’ve never laughed so much... all dancing into each other 😂 What a night!"

The Saturdays singer's followers adored the snap, with one writing: "Look how in love they are," and another posting, "Gazing in to each other....i love this so much." One fan said: "You two are the cutest couple ever." Some followers asked the star outright about her relationship with AJ. One wrote: "Are you guys a couple now??? And another asked, "Are you dating? So cute together."

Last night was truly unforgettable. The Paso-doblethon was quite possibly my most favourite performance on the Strictly dance floor... I’ve never laughed so much... all dancing into each other 😂 What a night! 💃🏼😂👍🏼🔥 A post shared by M O L L I E K I N G (@mollieking) on Nov 26, 2017 at 2:41am PST

AJ's dad Adrian recently told The Mirror that his son and Mollie are "having a lot of fun" and have "really bonded." He added: "They are spending more time with each other than a married couple would do." He also revealed that the pair often go for coffee and walks in London together in breaks from training. Head judge Shirley Ballas has also commented on the pair's "very believable chemistry" on the dancefloor. Watch this space!