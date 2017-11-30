Emmerdale spoiler: Dingle family suffer devastating loss The family will rally around each other next week

Emmerdale viewers are set for emotional viewing next week as the Dingle family lose their beloved pet dog Alfie. The dog – who has been on the show for the past 15 years – will be rushed to the vets by Zak after he collapses during a walk. The family will then learn the sad news that there is nothing more the vets can do for Alfie, and will face the difficult decision of having to put him down. Ahead of the sad scenes, actress Jan Cox, who plays Lisa Dingle in the ITV soap, spoke to Radio Times about the impact it will have on the family.

The Dingle's dog have been in Emmerdale for 15 years

Jane revealed that the entire family will be devastated and that filming the scenes was equally upsetting. She said: "Filming those final scenes with Alfie was heartbreaking. Anyone who’s had animals knows how hard it is when you have to make that kind of choice." Jane added that there were "real" tears, and that it was difficult to film. “Even though we knew the dog playing Alfie is perfectly fine, it was very difficult. That dog is such a brilliant actor – he’s learnt from all of us you see!” Things are set to take another bad turn when Morris turns up at Alfie's funeral later in the week – causing more havoc for the family.

A fight will break at Alfie's funeral

With Christmas around the corner, there is set to be more heartache in the Dales - with Emma Barton's murderer finally revealed in December. Earlier in the month, actress Gillian Kearney – who played the villain – spoke to HELLO! Online, revealing that she already knows who killed her alter-ego. "I know who pushed Emma but I can't tell you that! You will have to watch it and see, it will be revealed in December," she said.

Gillian left the ITV soap following her character's dramatic death in September, but is still very much a fan of the show. "I still watch Emmerdale, I miss everybody so nice to be here tonight, it’s like a family and we are all great mates," she added.