Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas has remained coy about whether she would be leaving the show after just one series. Appearing on Friday's This Morning, the dancer - who has taken over Len Goodman's role as head judge this year - was quizzed by former contestant Ruth Langsford about her future on the beloved BBC show. "We haven't finished the season yet," the judge remarked. "I've had the most spectacular time. There have been some things to get used to like Twitter and the press. But generally I've thoroughly enjoyed every minute of being on the show."

She added: "As of yet, nothing has been decided. So we will wait and see." Shirley, 57, also confessed it was "terrifying" to fill in Len's shoes. "I'm quite a perfectionist," she confessed. "When I first came on and I had to judge the first show, it was terrifying. I take my job extremely seriously. You are totally under scrutiny. I go from week to week. I'm married to what I do. I think I did pretty good. I would probably give myself 'seven'. In anything you do there is room for improvement."

With the Strictly final just around the corner, Shirley revealed that it's too hard to predict who will win the series. She added: "It's an unpredictable season. I wouldn't like to say. Aston [Merrygold] was in the bottom two. You can only judge exactly what you see." Just last month, in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine, Shirley revealed she could not be happier to be a part of the series. "It's my job to slot into the panel but I didn't have to try to too hard because it just kind of clicked. It's a laugh a minute, actually," she shared. "I have known Bruno for 11 years and I love him to bits. Craig is a big soft pussycat and Darcey is very mothering and very sweet."

The professional dancer-turned-judge went on to talk about how she has overcome the initial criticism she faced when joining the hit show. "I haven’t tried to change," she said. "There are always some people that like what you do and there's always going to be some who don’t like what you do. But maybe I have learnt to take those technical points and put them in layman’s terms."

