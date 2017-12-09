Strictly's Alexandra Burke's shares romantic snap with Gorka Marquez - see the photo The star posted the fun photo tribute on social media

Strictly star Alexandra Burke has shared an adorable photo of herself and her dance partner Gorka Marquez on social media. The singer took to her Instagram page on Saturday to post a photo of herself and Gorka preparing for the semi-finals of the hit show. In the snap, we see Alexandra giving Gorka a kiss on the cheek with her eyes closed. She wrote: "Semi finals!!!! Can’t believe we are at this point! This post is dedicated to this special man @gorka_marquez for getting us this far and for always believing in me.... no matter what happens - we have had the best time."

Alexandra Burke with Gorka Marquez

She added: "A massive thank you to everyone who has supported us so far... tonight is about creating memories and having THE BEST EXPERIENCE on stage! I can’t wait!!! So so so so excited!! Semi Finals! Let’s do this! 💋." The star's fans loved the sweet tribute to Gorka, with one writing: "Wowwww u two are so cute I hope you guys get to the final xx." Another said: "You guys look so hot together. Keep being positive girl. Good luck today, I know you guys are going to slam it." One follower wrote: "This photo of the both of you!!"

The words of encouragement from her fans will be a huge boost to Alexandra, who has been upset over accusations on social media that she has faked her emotions on Strictly. The singer, who and lost her mother this year, has been in the dance-off for the past two weeks. "Twitter seems to have given people permission to be incredibly hurtful," Alexandra said in a new interview with Radio Times. "They don't seem to realise that I have feelings and get upset."

Earlier this week, Alexandra responded to reports she had had a "meltdown" backstage. A source had told The Sun: "Alexandra was sobbing and shaking in the green room after the dance-off. She couldn't understand why the public had voted her into the bottom two for the second week in a row despite getting great scores. She had to be reassured by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, she seemed inconsolable."