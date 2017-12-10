Strictly spoiler: Eleventh celebrity leaves the show – find out who! It was a tense dance off between Mollie King and Gemma Atkinson

There was shock on Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night as Mollie King became the eleventh celebrity to leave the competition in the semi-final. The Saturdays singer and her dance partner AJ Pritchard sadly lost out in the dance off to actress Gemma Atkinson and her partner Aljaž Škorjanec. All four judges opted to save Gemma and Aljaž.

Mollie was a great sport and said: "Congratulations to Gemma and Aljaž because they danced their socks off and totally deserved to be there and congratulations to all the finalists, they’re so incredible and good luck, I can’t wait to watch you all, so go out there and get it!"

She added: "I have so many thank you’s. Thank you to everyone who has voted us through to the semi-finals, it’s so far beyond what we ever thought that would happen; I’m so so grateful for that. Thank you to all the professionals, you have been so much fun and so encouraging. Thank you to the judges, you have just been unbelievable and I will forever remember everything that you said and I will take it on board when I’m dancing at home or wherever I’m dancing."

She continued: "And to Tess, Claudia and Zoe, you have been amazing, you have been so so just lovely and above all, AJ, you have been just incredible and you have been my hero for the last couple of months so thank you so much. I couldn’t have done any of it without you.”

AJ had a lovely farewell message for Mollie. He told her: “I want to say thank you so much for being in training and literally spending all the time working so hard and always willing to try everything and performing every single night as if it’s your last.”

Next week is the Strictly Grand Final, where each couple perform three dances and Tess and Claudia announce which couple will be crowned Strictly Come Dancing champions 2017. So who will lift the glitter ball trophy this year: Alexandra Burke, Gemma Atkinson, Joe McFadden or Debbie McGee?

Mollie and AJ will be joining Zoe Ball on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on Monday 11th December at 6.30pm on BBC Two.