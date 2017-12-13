Loading the player...

William and Harry join Hollywood stars as Star Wars premiere lands in London The brothers are rumoured to have a cameo in the new film...

The premiere of the Star Wars movie, The Last Jedi, was simply out of this world. As the stars from the show walked down the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall, there was an immense buzz in the air. Cast members including Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Daisy Ridley (Rey), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Domhnall Gleeson, (General Hux), Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca) and Laura Dern, (Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo) caused mass excitement as they marched to greet the crowds and waiting media.

They were joined by the film’s director Rian Johnson and, of course, a wonderful array of much-loved droids and Praetorian guards in crimson armour, their weapons at the ready.

John Boyega arrived to big cheers from the fans gathered outside

The film’s trailers have hinted at a darker side to the latest movie in the saga and this seemed to be reflected in the cast members’ outfits, with British actress Daisy Ridley covering up her black folded asymmetric dress with a long black coat.

As the film was still shrouded in secrecy to preserve its surprises for fans, the cast and director would not reveal much more than their feelings about the film: "It has many similarities to the other Star Wars movies but most importantly it’s a lot of fun," director Rian Johnson told me. As for whether Prince Harry and Prince William did have cameo roles in the film he refused to comment, indicating only that they had visited the film set.

Daisy Ridley looked gorgeous in a black vinyl one-shoulder dress

It was an exciting evening for new cast member Kelly Marie Tran who plays the part of Rose Tico. Dressed in a stunning long white gown she spoke of the Star Wars legacy, explaining how "it had been passed down through my family for generations."

The premiere took place at London's Albert Hall

For many of us at the premiere, it was the arrival of 66-year-old Mark Hamill - whose face brings childhood memories rushing back- that caused one of the biggest cheers. He spoke of his enthusiasm for the film, departing with the infamous words May the Force be with you.

Lead actor John Boyega arrived in a velvet suit flanked by Stormtroopers. Jonnas Suotamo was let out of his costume for the night – a good thing for him as he plays Chewbacca – and dressed in a beautiful black tuxedo which he told me had been custom made for him for both the London and LA premieres.

Princes William and Harry were welcomed by BB-8

As if the force wasn't strong enough already, BB-8 had the honour of welcoming Prince Harry and Prince William on to red carpet for the star-studded event.