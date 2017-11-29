Loading the player...

USA Network officially announces Meghan Markle's departure from Suits Meghan Markle plays Rachel Zane in the popular law drama

The network USA has officially announced Meghan Markle's departure from the popular legal drama, Suits. The actress, who plays Rachel Zane in the show, will officially depart following season seven in 2018 after getting engaged to Prince Harry. In a statement, USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, which co-produce the show, issued a statement which read: "From all of us at USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, we want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement. Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best."

Meghan's co-stars congratulated her

Meghan's friends and colleagues on Suits took to Twitter to congratulate her on the engagement, with the show creator Aaron Korsh writing: "Congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement. Wonderful news, I wish you both a lifetime of happiness. Love, Aaron." Patrick J. Adams added: "Playing Meghan's television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious. Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love."

Meghan plays Rachel Zane in the show

The couple announced their engagement on Monday in a statement which read: "His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course. His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty the Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle's parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace."