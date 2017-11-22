Meghan Markle moves out of Toronto home Meghan Markle has moved out of her home in Toronto after finishing filming for Suits

Meghan Markle has reportedly moved out of her apartment in Toronto after finishing filming Suits. The actress, who is currently dating Prince Harry, has allegedly made arrangements for her two dogs – a beagle named Guy and a Labrador-shepherd named Bogart – to stay with her mum while she gets settled into the UK.

Meghan has flown to London

A source told Us Weekly: "Meghan's furniture from her Toronto home will be going into storage and her personal belongings are being sent to the UK… With Suits over, so is Meghan's life in Toronto. It's the end of a really precious era so she's definitely sad to see it come to an end, but she's also really excited about starting a new chapter with Harry." According to reports, Meghan will move into Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace with her royal boyfriend, with the insider explaining: "There are no plans for them to live separately. Meghan will move right in."

Meghan's two dogs are staying with her mum

The star flew to London in mid-November after her onscreen stand-in, Nicky Bursic, appeared to confirm the news that she was leaving Suits by posting a goodbye message on Instagram. The couple, who have been dating since 2016, made their first official appearance together at the Invictus Games in September, where they were snapped holding hands while watching the wheelchair tennis.

Meghan opened up about their relationship in Vanity Fair earlier this year, saying: "We're two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception. Nothing about me changed. I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship."