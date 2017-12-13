Loading the player...

Holly Willoughby told off by John Boyega after letting slip Star Wars spoiler The presenter made the blunder live on This Morning

Holly Willoughby made a huge blunder on This Morning after she accidentally revealed a Star Wars spoiler live on air. The TV star and her co-host Phillip Schofield were interviewing John Boyega, who plays reformed stormtrooper Finn, when she let slip the return of a much-loved character. "And fans will be very excited because (spoiler) is back!" said Holly.

"Holly! Holly! Holly!" said John, looking around his hotel room where he was being interviewed, in shock horror and shaking his head. "I mean, you can't tell the fans exactly what happens." Holly, clearly trying to backtrack, replied: "Well, I don't know, I don't know exactly what happens! That is out there." "It's been leaked!" added Phillip.

"You know what, things happen," said John, remaining tight-lipped. "Get your ticket. I can't reveal that." "I mean, I also don't know," Holly insisted. "Maybe it was just another short alien, maybe it was me on my knees," joked John, to which Holly replied: "You do a good Yoda impression though, that's what I was getting at. Save me!"

The 25-year-old actor was also quizzed on reports that Princes William and Harry had cameo roles in the film. The royal brothers, who are big fans of the sci-fi franchise, are believed to have filmed a scene as Stormtroopers during their visit to the Stars Wars set last year. "I'm sick of this! Yes they were," said John, clarifying the rumours, which Kensington Palace has refused to comment on. "They were cut out though. I did personally apologise, I personally apologised to them yesterday. I said sorry you were cut out of the film, and Will was just like, I probably just need to work more on my skills."

Unsurprisingly, Holly's slip-up angered viewers at home, especially as she had started the interview by saying: "Obviously, it's a difficult one because we can't give anything away about the storyline, nobody would thank us for that." Fans took to Twitter to complain, with one writing: "Don't get me wrong, not the biggest Star Wars fan but come on Holly you've practically ruined the film for EVERYONE." Another saw the funny side, writing: "Omg Holly giving away a pretty big #StarWars spoiler on #ThisMorning... absolutely hilarious. John Boyega looking to his people for help killed me…"