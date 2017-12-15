Mollie King excluded from Strictly Come Dancing 2018 tour Her partner AJ Pritchard will be taking part

With this series of Strictly coming to an end, fans are already counting down the days until the start of the live tour. But there's one popular contestant who won’t be taking to the dance floor again – Mollie King. The Saturdays singer, who came fifth in the competition, has been left out of the line-up for the 2018 Strictly tour. Adding further to the mystery, her professional partner (and rumoured boyfriend) AJ Pritchard is taking part in the shows. It's not known why Mollie, 30, won’t be joining AJ on tour – HELLO! Online has contacted Mollie's reps for comment.

The couples now confirmed for the tour are Gemma Atkinson and Aljaz Skorjanec, Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez, Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton, Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova, Joe McFadden and Katya Jones, Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice and Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse. The tour will begin in Birmingham on 19 January, and will end at The O2 Arena in London the following month. Reigning Strictly champion Ore Oduba has been confirmed as the host.

Mollie King will not be taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing live tour

On Saturday, the highly-anticipated Strictly Come Dancing final will take place, with Alexandra, Debbie, Gemma and Joe battling it out to claim the coveted Glitterball Trophy. Each of the four finalists will perform three dances; a past routine chosen by the judges, a 'showdance' and a secret dance chosen by the couples themselves. There will be additional entertainment on the night courtesy of Ed Sheeran.

The final episode of Strictly Come Dancing 2017 will air on BBC One at 6:30pm. The results will be announced at the end of the show. And the excitement doesn't end there because we can start to look forward to Strictly Come Dancing's Christmas special, with even more celebrity participants, which is set to air 6:30pm on the 25 December.