Emmerdale's Moira Barton actress reveals what 'tipped her over the edge' to kill Emma Barton

The wait was over for Emmerdale fans on Thursday, and Emma Barton's killer was finally unmasked as Moira Barton. The new mum pushed Emma off the viaduct in dramatic scenes, and while Moira has appeared tense since Emma's death, her involvement was still a shock. Ahead of the killer reveal, actress Natalie J Robb spoke to HELLO! Online about her involvement in the storyline, telling us what pushed Moira to take such drastic measures. "Having a baby at that age can be enough to tip you over the edge," she teased.

Moira Barton actress Natalie J Robb revealed that having a baby was enough to "tip you over the edge"

Luckily for Emmerdale fans, Moira isn’t going anywhere just yet, as Natalie has signed a new year long contract with the ITV soap. The 43-year-old told Metro about the conversation she had with the producers at Emmerdale: "They told me that wasn’t the case that this would mean Moira would have to go – if it happened it is in the lap of the gods and there is nothing I can do. I have just signed another year, so you have another year of me yet! Robert Sugden has killed, but he is still here!"

Moira was one of the seven murder suspects

Moira admitted to killing Emma in emotional scenes. The farmer told Cain Dingle that she was now a broken woman, having been taunted by Emma that she didn’t do enough to help her daughter Holly Barton – who died of a drug overdose last year. She told Cain: "What would you do if you were so stupid you gave her what she wanted, me like this, broken." She added: "It physically hurts, you can't change it. Emma blamed me for taking her husband, her boys, their life away from her, so she found a way to take mine from me. And it worked, I let her make me a murderer."