Holly Willoughby excited for her children to 'come and watch' her on Dancing on Ice The hit skate show starts on 6 January

New Year, new show! And This Morning's Holly Willoughby could not be more excited about returning to Dancing On Ice after six years. Speaking ahead of the start of the show, the mother-of-three has revealed she is particularly excited to be back because her children are now "old enough to come and watch".

"What is really nice is I have found a new appreciation for this kind of show (which I love) since having the kids. It is exactly the type of show we sit and watch as a family," she said.

Holly Willougbby has three children with husband Dan Baldwin

"We love Strictly, The X Factor and we love sitting there watching those big family event TV moments. It is nice my children are now old enough to come and watch and enjoy DOI!"

Holly, 36, who has three children with husband of ten years Dan Baldwin; Harry, eight, Belle, six and three-year-old Chester, left the ITV show back in 2011 to present The Voice, and was replaced by good friend Christine Bleakley, who is also excited about the blonde's return.

Speaking at the launch of the show, which took place at The Natural History Museum Ice Rink earlier this month, Phillip Schofield assured Dancing on Ice fans that the former DOI presenter is "excited" about Holly Willoughby's return and that there are no hard feelings between them.

Holly and Phillip are presenting the show together for the first time in six years

He said: "Holly and Dan, Christine and Frank, myself and Steph, we are mates, we go out together. Holly left to do The Voice, I said I wanted Christine to do it, I said 'that's the only person I want to do it with' and Christine came in and she was given such a hard time, she really struggled. […] She is one of the nicest people I have ever met in my life, there is nobody on television that is more thoughtful than Christine Bleakley.

"When it was announced that Holly was coming back to do the show, the first person who texted was Christine who said 'oh my god this is so exciting, please tell me I can come and watch.'"

The hit skate show starts on 6 January at 6pm.