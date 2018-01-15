Corrie cast cheer on Brooke Vincent during Dancing on Ice performance The Coronation Street star was also joined by her daughter Harriet, former co-star Ryan Thomas and his daughter Scarlett

Brooke Vincent took to the rink on Sunday night's Dancing on Ice with the support of the Coronation Street family. The 25-year-old actress and her skating partner Matej Silecky were cheered on by soap stars including Sally Dynevor – who plays Brooke's on-screen mum Sally in the ITV soap. Sally was joined by her young daughter Harriet and former Corrie actor Ryan Thomas, who took along his little girl Scarlett. Ryan shared a series of photos from the night on his Instagram account, including one of Harriet and Scarlett holding up banners with a photo of Brooke dressed in ice skates and a pink dress, which was accompanied by the sign TeamBrooke. The proud friends later visited Brooke backstage after the show.

Sally Dynevor and Ryan Thomas cheered on Brooke Vincent on Dancing on Ice

Brooke and Matej danced to Carly Rae Jepsen's I Really Like You, receiving a score of 13 out of 40 from the four judges - Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, newcomer Ashley Banjo and returning judge Jason Gardiner. The soap star's performance didn’t go as smoothly as she would have hoped, as her tights got caught on her partner's shirt button. However, Brooke proved her sense of humour on social media, taking to her Instagram account after the show to joke about the wardrobe mishap.

Ryan and Sally's daughters enjoyed a trip backstage after the show

The actress wrote: "Getting way too “caught up” in this dancing on ice malarkey.. LITERALLY!!!! I seem to have gotten myself into a real sticky situation buttons and fishnets DO NOT GO WELL TOGETHER especially when a button hooks into your fishnet -trust me,thank you to everyone for your kind words it helps especially when something out of my control happened.. we are ready to come back fighting so please continue to support us.. thank you so much for our support up to now.. it means the world to us both.!! Week 2 down - JUST -BY THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH."

Fans were full of encouragement for Brooke, and many took to commenting on her post. One told her that it was: "My favourite routine from last night," while another said: "Definite winner there. Bring it back for Corrie! Xx." A third added: "You're my winner @brookelevivincent."