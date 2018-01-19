Jack P. Shepherd moves in with Corrie co-star following split The actor is known for his role as David Platt in the ITV soap

Jack P. Shepherd has moved in with one of his Coronation Street co-stars, following his split from fiancée Lauren Shippey. The 30-year-old – best known for playing David Platt in the hit ITV soap – split from Lauren, his partner of 15 years and mother of his two children, in October 2017. He is now living in a new pad with Colson Smith, who stars as Craig Tinker on Corrie, and fellow actor Freddie Bolt. This week, the new housemates took to Instagram to share a series of photos, with Jack posting a photo of the three friends inside their new apartment. "My flat mates. @colsonjsmith @freddieb1993," he wrote.

Jack P. Shepherd has moved in with Corrie co-star Colson Smith and Freddie Bolt

Following his split from Lauren, Jack has since gone public with his new romance with girlfriend Hanni Treweek, and has shared a number of loved-up pictures on social media. The new couple have been inseparable in recent months, and recently enjoyed a romantic mini-break together. Jack and Lauren, meanwhile, are parents to an eight-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son. They confirmed their split in October, with a spokesperson saying: "Jack and Lauren remain the best of friends and their main focus is the care of their children."

Jack and Lauren Shippey split in October 2017

Jack is set to step into the spotlight on Corrie, meanwhile, in a harrowing upcoming storyline. His character David will take centre stage in a male rape story, which will see newcomer Josh drug and attack David after a night out. It’s been reported that David’s on-screen dad, Martin Platt (played by Sean Wilson), will also be coming back to the show in the aftermath of the event.