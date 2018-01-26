Rochelle Humes outsmarted by child who calls out 'surprise' live on This Morning The TV host's visit to 'surprise' a young carer didn’t go according to plan..

They say that you should never work with children or animals, and this was hilariously proved right for Rochelle Humes on Friday's This Morning, when an adorable eight-year-old managed to ruin the 'surprise' segment of the show. Rochelle had gone to visit Dania at her school to award her with a young carers accolade for looking after her mum Isobel, with co-host Ruth Langsford revealing beforehand: "We are going live to Dania's school, she knows nothing about this." However, things didn’t go quite to plan when Dania revealed live on air that she was already aware of the visit.

Rochelle Humes went to visit schoolgirl Dania - who cares for her mum

After seeing Rochelle, Dania exclaimed: "Oh, I didn’t know it was going to be today." To make matters worse, the little girl then added: "Oh, I forgot about this. I didn’t know it was going to be today." Rochelle quickly tried to defuse the situation, saying: "No, you didn’t know!"The segment left viewers in hysterics, with many taking to Twitter to comment about it. One wrote: "Hahha the little girl on @thismorning saying she forgot about her 'surprise' being today – and Rochelle trying to save it like 'sh you didn’t know.'" Another said: "Love how children drop you in it and speak the truth. Rochelle tried to cover it well." A third added: "Oh I don’t think it was a surprise for Dania. 'Oh I forgot about this'. Well done though, what a good girl #ThisMorning."

Rochelle Humes had to jump in after Dania revealed she already knew about her 'surprise' visit

Dania's mum had been battling cancer since being pregnant with her daughter, and explained to Rochelle that her little girl helped her remember to take her medicine, and that she was her "rock" and "best friend." Rochelle then went on to surprise Dania with a range of gifts, including computer games and a month of free horse riding lessons, with her favourite horse from her local stables even paying a visit to the school. Eamonn and Ruth – who had been watching the footage live from the studio, were just as impressed with Dania's caring nature, branding her a "very special young girl."