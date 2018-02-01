BBC crime drama Death in Paradise renewed for season eight Find out everything you need to know about Death in Paradise season eight

The BBC have confirmed that will return for season eight. The popular crime drama, which follows DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O'Hanlon) heading up the team as the lead detective solving crimes on the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie. Speaking about the upcoming series, BBC executive producer Tommy Bulfin said: "Death in Paradise is a much loved gem in the BBC One schedules and we are so delighted to announce that it will be returning in 2019 for its eighth series." The show's production company Red Planet Pictures confirmed that filming would begin later in 2018.

The BBC has confirmed that Death in Paradise will return for an eighth series. The popular crime drama follows DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O'Hanlon) and his team as they solve crimes on the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie. Executive producer Tim Key said: "We're delighted to be returning to Saint Marie for more fun and intrigue – as well as some big surprises. It's a joy to work on a show that is so loved by its audience and we can't wait to head back to Guadeloupe and start filming later this year."

Ardal plays DI Jack Mooney

The executive producer Tim Key said: "We're delighted to be returning to Saint Marie for more fun and intrigue – as well as some big surprises. It's a joy to work on a show that is so loved by its audience and we can't wait to head back to Guadeloupe and start filming later this year."

READ: Death in Paradise: Fans react as Ardal O'Hanlon makes his debut