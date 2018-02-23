Gogglebox's Chris Butland-Steed leaving the show – and you'll never guess who his replacement is! Hairdresser Chris, who appears with ex-partner Stephen Webb, will not feature in the next series

Sad news, Gogglebox fans! Chris Butland-Steed has announced he is leaving the hit show after five years. Hairdresser Chris, who appears alongside former partner Stephen Webb, has been on the programme ever since it began, back in 2013. But this week he confirmed his departure, writing on Twitter: "I'd like to announce I've decided to leave Gogglebox and am looking forward to the exciting adventures that lay ahead. Huge thanks to @C4Gogglebox @Channel 4 for the amazing experiences I've had & wish cast & crew well. Massive thanks to the fans for their support! #watchthisspace."

Chris Butland-Steed pictured with Gogglebox co-star Stephen Webb (left)

Chris accompanied the post with a longer note, in which he revealed his replacement on the show – Stephen's mother Pat! He said: "After 10 series, a wedding, and a helluva lot of takeaways, our lovely dogs and I have decided it's time to say a very fond farewell to our Gogglebox family. I've loved every minute of being on the show and will never forget all the amazing things it's allowed me to do.

Chris confirmed he is leaving the Channel 4 show in a message posted on Twitter

"Since my wedding, it's felt like there should be a new start, so I'm taking the plunge to see what's out there! I'm really looking forward to what the future holds, especially pursuing a career in TV, as I hope to show viewers that I have many more talents. So, watch this space! First and foremost, I'd like to thank the fans, for all their love and support (and selfies), Studio Lambert and Channel 4 for giving me this wonderful opportunity, and of course, Stephen. I wish him and Mummy Pat all the very best on the show, and I look forward to watching them every week. See you again very soon, I hope!"

Another Gogglebox favourite who may not be returning is June Bernicoff, whose husband Leon sadly passed away in December. She previously hinted she would not be coming back, although she does appear in a new promo image for the upcoming series.