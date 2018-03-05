﻿
The 2018 Oscars were definitely a night to remember! Not only was it a milestone anniversary, marking the 90th Academy Awards, but landmark films such as Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Shape of Water stole the show. Even the nominations for the ceremony made history; Rachel Morrison's nod marked the first time a woman has ever been nominated for cinematography. Meanwhile, stars including Gary Oldman, Frances McDormand, Sam Rockwell and Allison Janney have rounded off a hugely-successful awards season with even more prizes to proudly showcase in their homes. Scroll down to see all of the night's big winners.

BEST PICTURE

  • Call Me by Your Name
  • Darkest Hour
  • Dunkirk
  • Get Out
  • Lady Bird
  • Phantom Thread
  • The Post
  • WINNER: The Shape of Water
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Shape Of Water Best Film Oscars 2018

The Shape of Water was named Best Film

BEST ACTRESS

  • Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
  • WINNER: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
  • Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
  • Meryl Streep, The Post

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

  • Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
  • WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
  • Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
  • Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
  • Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

BEST ACTOR

  • Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
  • Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
  • Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
  • WINNER: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
  • Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Gary Oldman best actor oscars 2018

Gary Oldman won the Best Actor award

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

  • Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
  • Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
  • Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
  • WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST DIRECTOR

  • Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
  • Jordan Peele, Get Out
  • Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
  • WINNER: Guillermo del Toro, Shape of Water

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

  • “Mighty River,” Mudbound
  • “Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name
  • WINNER: “Remember Me,” Coco
  • “Stand Up for Something,” Marshall
  • “This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

ORIGINAL SCORE

  • Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
  • Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
  • WINNER: Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
  • John Williams, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

  • Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick
  • WINNER: Jordan Peele, Get Out
  • Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
  • Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
  • Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

  • WINNER: James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name
  • Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, The Disaster Artist
  • Scott Frank, James Mangold, and Michael Green, Logan
  • Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game
  • Virgil Williams and Dee Rees, Mudbound

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

  • The Boss Baby
  • The Breadwinner
  • WINNER: Coco
  • Ferdinand
  • Loving Vincent

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

  • WINNER: Dear Basketball
  • Garden Party
  • Lou
  • Negative Space
  • Revolting Rhymes

CINEMATOGRAPHY

  • WINNER: Roger A. Deakins, Blade Runner: 2049
  • Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour
  • Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk
  • Rachel Morrison, Mudbound
  • Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

  • Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
  • Faces/Places
  • WINNER: Icarus
  • Last Men in Aleppo
  • Strong Island

DOCUMENTARY SHORT

  • Edith and Eddie
  • WINNER: Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
  • Heroin(e)
  • Knife Skills
  • Traffic Stop

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

  • WINNER: A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
  • The Insult (Lebanon)
  • Loveless (Russia)
  • Body and Soul (Hungary)
  • The Square (Sweden)

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

  • DeKalb Elementary
  • The Eleven O’Clock
  • My Nephew Emmett
  • WINNER: The Silent Child
  • Watu Wote: All of Us

VISUAL EFFECTS

  • WINNER: John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert, and Richard R. Hoover, Blade Runner 2049
  • Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, and Dan Sudick, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
  • Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, and Mike Meinardus, Kong: Skull Island
  • Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan, and Chris Corbould, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon, and Joel Whist, War for the Planet of the Apes

SOUND EDITING

  • Julian Slater, Baby Driver
  • Mark Mangini and Theo Green, Blade Runner 2049
  • WINNER: Richard King and Alex Gibson, Dunkirk
  • Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira, The Shape of Water
  • Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

  • WINNER: Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick, Darkest Hour
  • Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard, Victoria and Abdul
  • Arjen Tuiten, Wonder

COSTUME DESIGN

  • Jacqueline Durran, Beauty and the Beast
  • Jacqueline Durran, Darkest Hour
  • WINNER: Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread
  • Luis Sequeira, The Shape of Water
  • Consolota Boyle, Victoria & Abdul

