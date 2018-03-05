Loading the player...

Oscars 2018: All the winners See who took home the prizes on the biggest night in film

The 2018 Oscars were definitely a night to remember! Not only was it a milestone anniversary, marking the 90th Academy Awards, but landmark films such as Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Shape of Water stole the show. Even the nominations for the ceremony made history; Rachel Morrison's nod marked the first time a woman has ever been nominated for cinematography. Meanwhile, stars including Gary Oldman, Frances McDormand, Sam Rockwell and Allison Janney have rounded off a hugely-successful awards season with even more prizes to proudly showcase in their homes. Scroll down to see all of the night's big winners.

BEST PICTURE

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

WINNER: The Shape of Water

The Shape of Water Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Shape of Water was named Best Film

BEST ACTRESS

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

WINNER: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Allison Janney, I, Tonya Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

BEST ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

WINNER: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Gary Oldman won the Best Actor award

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro, Shape of Water

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name

WINNER: “Remember Me,” Coco

“Remember Me,” Coco “Stand Up for Something,” Marshall

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

ORIGINAL SCORE

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

WINNER: Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water John Williams, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick

WINNER: Jordan Peele, Get Out

Jordan Peele, Get Out Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

WINNER: James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name

James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, The Disaster Artist

Scott Frank, James Mangold, and Michael Green, Logan

Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game

Virgil Williams and Dee Rees, Mudbound

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

WINNER: Coco

Coco Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

WINNER: Dear Basketball

Dear Basketball Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

CINEMATOGRAPHY

WINNER: Roger A. Deakins, Blade Runner: 2049

Roger A. Deakins, Blade Runner: 2049 Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour

Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk

Rachel Morrison, Mudbound

Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces/Places

WINNER: Icarus

Icarus Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Edith and Eddie

WINNER: Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405 Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

WINNER: A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

A Fantastic Woman (Chile) The Insult (Lebanon)

Loveless (Russia)

Body and Soul (Hungary)

The Square (Sweden)

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

WINNER: The Silent Child

The Silent Child Watu Wote: All of Us

VISUAL EFFECTS

WINNER: John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert, and Richard R. Hoover, Blade Runner 2049

John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert, and Richard R. Hoover, Blade Runner 2049 Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, and Dan Sudick, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, and Mike Meinardus, Kong: Skull Island

Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan, and Chris Corbould, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon, and Joel Whist, War for the Planet of the Apes

SOUND EDITING

Julian Slater, Baby Driver

Mark Mangini and Theo Green, Blade Runner 2049

WINNER: Richard King and Alex Gibson, Dunkirk

Richard King and Alex Gibson, Dunkirk Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira, The Shape of Water

Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

WINNER: Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick, Darkest Hour

Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick, Darkest Hour Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard, Victoria and Abdul

Arjen Tuiten, Wonder

COSTUME DESIGN