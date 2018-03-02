Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway will be back to present Best Picture at the Oscars It comes after the Bonnie and Clyde co-stars read out the wrong winner last year

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway are set to present at this year's Oscars following last year's sensational mix-up. The Bonnie and Clyde co-stars famously announced the wrong Best Picture winner at the 2017 ceremony after they were handed the wrong envelopes. But according to TMZ, the pair were rehearsing on stage at Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Thursday, with Faye saying: "Presenting is better the second time around." Warren and Faye mistakenly presented La La Land with the Best Picture award before the actual winner, Moonlight, was handed the accolade.

It has since been announced that strict new rules have been put in place to ensure that the mishap won't happen again. The company who organised the envelopes, PwC, have introduced several new safeguards after PwC partner Brian Cullinan accidentally gave Warren and Faye the wrong card. At this year's ceremony, the company's chairman, Tim Ryan, has said he will be personally involved in making sure the evening goes smoothly. As well as adding a third balloting partner, who will be situated in the control room of the Dolby Theatre and will have a complete set of winners' envelopes that will also be committed to memory as a "safety control".

During the epic confusion in 2017, Warren told the audience: "I want to tell you what happened. I opened the envelope and it said 'Emma Stone, La La Land'. That's why I took such a long look at Faye and at you. I wasn't trying to be funny." Speaking about the blunder in April, Faye told NBC Nightly News that she thought her co-star was joking. "I thought he was joking," she shared. "I mean, I thought he was stalling. Warren's like that. He kind of holds the power and makes people - a dramatic pause. But it's part of his charm."

